A Tarrant County grand jury indicted a man Friday on charges of capital murder, aggravated assault and arson following an alleged crime spree that police say began with the violent murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Hung "Billy" Son Nguyen, 47, is accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Chi Pham, his ex, March 9 and then setting her home on the 2900 block of Hastings Drive on fire.

Investigators said Nguyen then drove to a nearby nail salon, set his car on fire and then entered the salon and pistol-whipped a woman inside before dousing her with gasoline. Police said Nguyen was unable to light a match so he took out a gun and tried to shoot the woman but the gun would not fire.

An armed civilian who worked in the shopping center intervened and held Nguyen at gunpoint until police arrived and made an arrest. The injured woman was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Armed Civilian Stops Man Accused of Murder, Assault, and Arson

Grand Prairie police arrested a man Friday after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and tried to burn her house down before assaulting another woman. Police credit a concealed handgun license holder with ending the man's violent spree. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

Nguyen had worked at the salon in the past and police said he specifically targeted both women.

Pham, NBC 5 learned, was not only raising her own two children but her sister's three children after their mother died of cancer. Following Pham's death, the five children are now being raised by their grandmother.

Nguyen is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on bond of $810,000.

Prosecutors have not yet decided if they'll pursue the death penalty in the capital murder case.

