A man is in jail after police say he stole a marked Fort Worth Fire Department vehicle Thanksgiving Day.

Robert Kelsall, 47, has been charged with theft of property, interfering with public duties and striking a structure after he took a fire department Suburban parked on Bay Lake Drive where firefighters were battling a house fire.

After taking the vehicle, police said Kelsall was later injured when he crashed the vehicle into a gas pump.

In his mugshot released by the Fort Worth Police Department Thursday, streaks of dried blood could be seen on the man's face from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

