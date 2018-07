A man stabbed his neighbor in the neck because he wouldn't stop shooting off fireworks and then barricaded himself inside his home Wednesday night, police said. (Published 11 minutes ago)

The man surrendered to police about 3:30 a.m. It started about 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Whispering Pines in far north Fort Worth.

The victim was treated at the scene for stabbing injuries.



No other information was available.