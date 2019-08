Fort Worth police are looking for the the man who stabbed another man outside a bar Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. outside the 40s & Shortys bar in the 3900 block of East Belknap Street.

Police say an argument that started inside the bar spilled into the parking lot.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, is in critical condition at a local hospital.

