Man Snatches Purse As Woman Unloaded Groceries, Police Say

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly robbed two people while they unloaded groceries into their car in broad daylight.

According to Red Oak police, a black male individual pulled up in a silver passenger car next to the victimss carts in a Walmart parking lot at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12.

While the victims were putting their groceries inside of their cars, the man snatched their purses, without exiting his car, and would flee the scene.

Investigators believe this man is a double offender after two surveillance videos released by the Red Oak Police Department shows two separate purse-snatchings with the same vehicle in both incidents.

Allegedly, this individual committed a second offense November 29 in the same Walmart parking lot as the previous.

Shortly after the December purse-snatching, investigators were able to catch the alleged thief using credit cards at a Target and a DTLR in the Wheatland Town Crossing shopping center in Dallas.

The Red Oak Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is attempting to identify the suspect and is asking for the public's help.

If you are able to identify the "Christmas Grinch", nicknamed by the Red Oak Police Department, contact Sgt. Gary Dollar at 469-218-7710 or email him at gdollar@redoaktx.org.