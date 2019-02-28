Man Shot to Death Inside Fort Worth Apartment, Police Search for Suspects - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Shot to Death Inside Fort Worth Apartment, Police Search for Suspects

The victim was in his 20s

By Catherine Park

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Shot to Death Inside Fort Worth Apartment, Police Search for Suspects
    File picture.

    A man was shot to death in an apartment complex Thursday morning.

    According to Fort Worth police, officers were dispatched to the Sycamore Center Villa apartments on 8102 Cassie Lane at 10:28 a.m.

    When they arrived, they found a black male in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

    Officers provide medical assistance until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

    S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

    [NATL] S. Carolina Pediatrician to Stop Seeing Unvaccinated Patients

    A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. 

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

    There is no suspect in custody at this time and this investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices