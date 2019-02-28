A man was shot to death in an apartment complex Thursday morning.

According to Fort Worth police, officers were dispatched to the Sycamore Center Villa apartments on 8102 Cassie Lane at 10:28 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a black male in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provide medical assistance until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

There is no suspect in custody at this time and this investigation is ongoing.