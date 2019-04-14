Man Shot in the Arm Near Popular Dallas Nightclub - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Shot in the Arm Near Popular Dallas Nightclub

By Catherine Park

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Shot in the Arm Near Popular Dallas Nightclub

    Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot near a popular Dallas club early Sunday morning.

    At about 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue near the Stars and Spirits Club. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

    He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injury.

    The suspects, described as two black males, were seen fleeing the scene in a black colored Chrysler 300.

    Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of Child

    [NATL] Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of 5-Year-Old Child

    Cierre Wood, a former practice squad player for the New England Patriots, was arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend's daughter, 5-year-old La'Rayah Davis. Amy Taylor, La'Rayah's mother, was also charged with child abuse. 

    (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

    This incident is still under investigation at this time.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices