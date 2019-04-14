Man Shot in the Arm Near Popular Dallas Nightclub

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot near a popular Dallas club early Sunday morning.
At about 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue near the Stars and Spirits Club. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.
He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injury.
The suspects, described as two black males, were seen fleeing the scene in a black colored Chrysler 300.
This incident is still under investigation at this time.