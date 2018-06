Forest Hill police are investigating a shooting at 4118 Mansfield Highway on Monday, June 18, 2018.

Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Forest Hill car wash early Monday morning.

A 43-year-old man was found sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to the head at 4118 Mansfield Highway, according to a Forest Hill police spokesman.

Police were called at about 12:15 a.m.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, the spokesman said. His condition wasn't immediately known.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.