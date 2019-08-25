Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at the Lamplighter Hotel in Dallas Saturday night.

Police say the victim was shot in the head after a fight inside a room at the hotel in the 9000 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway near Buckner Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found he 42-year-old Latin man, his identity will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the gunman remains at large.

Meanwhile, another Dallas shooting victim is expected to survive after undergoing emergency surgery Sunday.

Dallas police say the man, in his late 20s, was shot several times outside his home in the 2600 block of Falls Drive in Southwest Dallas.

Police say there was some sort of disturbance just after 1 a.m. Sunday. The gunman is still on the run.