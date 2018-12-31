Man Shot While Unloading Vehicle at Fort Worth Home: PD

Police are searching for an armed person who they believe shot a man who was unloading his vehicle at his Fort Worth home early Monday morning, police said. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Police are searching for an armed person who they believe shot a man who was unloading his vehicle at his Fort Worth home early Monday morning, police said.

The couple had just arrived at their home about 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Flint Street near the La Gran Plaza Mall in southern Fort Worth, police said.

The woman went inside the home as the man gathered items from the vehicle parked in the driveway, police said. She heard her husband speaking to someone and then heard a gunshot, police said.

She found her husband shot in the abdomen, police said. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police believe he was shot in a robbery attempt.

Weather Alert Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday

No description of the suspect has been released.