A man is in the hospital after a shooting outside of a CVS Pharmacy in Fort Worth.

According to police, the victim was standing outside of the business with another women at about 4:50 a.m. on McCart Ave. when both heard gunshots.

The man was then struck in the lower back, the woman was uninjured.

The victim is expected to survive and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

