Fort Worth police are searching for the person who opened fire on a man, injuring him in what police believe is a road rage incident.

Police said just before 7 a.m. Sunday they were called to the 2700 block of Bomar Avenue for a shooting.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, told police he was leaving a club off Mansfield Highway between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. when he was involved in a road rage incident.

The man was shot once in the left hand, once in the left arm and three times in the shoulder/chest. He is alert according to police who said he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have no suspect information to release other than the gunman was possibly in a black Dodge Charger with an unknown license plate.