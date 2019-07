Fort Worth police are looking for two men connected to a shooting at a convenience store. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Fort Worth police are looking for two men connected to a shooting at a convenience store.

It happened at about midnight Friday at a 7-Eleven on 3300 Vaughn Boulevard.

Two men were parked next to the victim’s vehicle when they started shooting at it, officers said.

The men are described as a black male and a Hispanic male, according to police.

The victim was hit several times in the upper torso and was transported to a local hospital. The victim remains in stable condition.