A man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in the 6000 block of South Creek Drive in Fort Worth. (December 24, 2017)

A Fort Worth man is recovering Sunday morning after being shot multiple times overnight, police said.

Police were dispatched to the shooting at about 2:15 a.m. It happened in the 6000 block of South Creek Drive.

A man was shot twice in the back and twice in the arm, according to police. He was rushed to the hospital and is still recuperating.

The suspected shooter is still at large. Police did not have a description immediately available.