Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was shot and later died on a front porch in Dallas Friday night.

At 7:21 p.m. on Friday, Dallas officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 500 block of Woodacre Drive. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Michael Deshawn Daniels suffering from a gunshot wound on the front porch.

Daniels was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and conducted several interviews with witnesses but have note released any description of the gunman at this time.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or email him at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com and can refer to case number 232929-2018.

Tips called into Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest are subject to a reward of up to $5000. If you wish to leave an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at 24-373-TIPS (8477).