Man Shot, Killed at College Graduation Party: Police

A man was fatally shot at what police say they believe was a college graduation party in Arlington Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at about 5:54 p.m. in the 5000 block of Nocona Lane in South Arlington, police said.
Police said a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The incident occurred during an altercation between family members at a graduation party police, police said. The shooter fled the party on foot, but police said they arrested him without incident.
Police said Hector Salazar, 44, would face a murder charge in relation to the shooting.
Police said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office would release the victim's name after his family was notified.