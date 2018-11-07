Man Shot, Killed While Sitting in Car at Dallas Gas Station, Police Search for Suspects - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot, Killed While Sitting in Car at Dallas Gas Station, Police Search for Suspects

Police have no motive and no suspect descriptions at this time

By Catherine Park

Published 48 minutes ago

    Police are searching for suspects in a homicide that happened in September.

    According to Dallas police, Roy Pate was sitting inside his car on Tuesday, September 25, at a Shell Gas station located at 12835 Preston Rd. when he was shot.

    Roy Pate was shot and later died while he sat inside his car at a Shell Gas Station in Dallas in September
    Photo credit: Dallas Police Department

    Pate was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

    Police have no suspect description or motive at this time.

    Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call Detective E. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or email at e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

