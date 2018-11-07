Police are searching for suspects in a homicide that happened in September.

According to Dallas police, Roy Pate was sitting inside his car on Tuesday, September 25, at a Shell Gas station located at 12835 Preston Rd. when he was shot.

Photo credit: Dallas Police Department

Pate was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have no suspect description or motive at this time.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call Detective E. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or email at e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.