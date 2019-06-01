Man Shot Inside Car Outside Garland Business, Police Search for Suspects - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot Inside Car Outside Garland Business, Police Search for Suspects

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Police are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot early Saturday morning.

    According to Garland police, at 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business parking lot located on the 2100 block of Northwest Highway for a person shot.

    When they arrived, they found a man inside of a Lexus suffering from a gunshot wound.

    He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

    Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting and are interviewing witnesses and looking for video surveillance.

    If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840.

