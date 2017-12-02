Man Shot During Online Shopping Exchange, Two Arrested

Bryan Arriaga (L) and Steven Arriaga (R) are behind bars after robbing and shooting a man in an Arlington Park during an online shopping exchange.

Arlington police are reminding people to take advantage of safe zones for online shopping exchanges after a man was shot in Meadowbrook Park on Monday evening.

The victim, Jacob Bateman, agreed to meet with two men to sell his playstation console. The two men proceeded to rob the Bateman and shoot him twice in the torso.

Detectives traced the two men through social media where the exchange was arranged. The suspected shooter, Bryan Arriaga, was charged with attempted Capital Murder and his brother, Steven Arriaga was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Both men remain in jail and the Bateman is expected to recover.

If you are planning on arranging an online exchange, Arlington police have provided safe zones to provide security for both parties.

Arlington Police has placed signage in the parking lot of its headquarters located at 620 W. Division St.