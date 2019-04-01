Man Shot Dead by Security Guard in Dallas: Police

A man is dead after being shot by a security guard late Sunday night at an apartment complex in southern Dallas, police say.
According to police, a security guard had some sort of altercation with the man in the parking lot of The Oasis Apartments in the 2700 block of East Ledbetter Drive. The wounded man was transported to Baylor Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.
The guard was being held for questioning. It was not immediately clear if he will face charges.
No further information was released.
Check back for updates to this developing story.