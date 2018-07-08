Man Shot Dead After Argument Over Fireworks: Sheriff

One person was killed in a shooting that started over a dispute about fireworks near Lake Bridgeport at about 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, according to the Wise County Sheriff.

A group of people where using fireworks on Church Street when a neighbor came over to complain about the noise. An argument ensued and the neighbor returned to his home to get a firearm, the sheriff said.



The neighbor returned and exchanged gunfire with a 33-year-old man. The neighbor was shot in the head.

The neighbor was flown by medical helicopter to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An investigation found that the neighbor, who was in his 80s, told the group he was going to get his gun. The 33-year-old man retrieved a gun from his car while the neighbor was getting his gun. The neighbor allegedly fired the first shot and the 33-year-old man returned fire, shooting him in the head.

No criminal charges have been filed, though charges may be filed in the near future, the sheriff said.

