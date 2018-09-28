Man Shot By Mesquite Officer Opens Up After Mistrial

One day after a mistrial was declared in the trial of former Mesquite Police Officer Derick Wiley, the man he shot says he still believes justice will be served.

"I hope faith Johnson come and charge this case again and get justice,” Lyndo Jones said.

Jones says the more than two week-long trial took a toll mentally, causing him to have nightmares and flashbacks. The body camera video of the 2017 shooting was shown multiple times in court and Jones and Wiley were just feet away during closing arguments.

"He stared me down and that look in his eye that day and then there in the courtroom, he didn't have that same look,” Jones said.

Jones’ attorneys Lee Merritt and Justin Moore both believe the case will be retried. Merritt says he had a conversation with a juror who alleged at least one member of the hung jury had their mind made up that Wiley was innocent on day one.

"He mentioned that one of the jurors said on day one that we really need to get this guy back to work and that's on day one before they even heard the evidence in the case," Merritt said.

The Dallas County Attorney’s Office has not decided if the case will be retried. NBC 5 reached out to Derek Wiley’s attorney’s who have not yet returned our call.