Man Shot After Pointing Gun at Officers: Bedford Police

Bedford police officers shot a man they said pointed a weapon at them Friday night.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the 3800 Block of Burr Oak Court to reports of a man firing a gun.
Police searched the area and found the suspect underneath a vehicle with a gun pointed at officers. Shots were fired from both officers and the suspect.
No officers were hit. The suspect was hit in the hand and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Names of the Officers involved and the suspect are not being released. The Texas Rangers have been contacted to conduct the investigation.