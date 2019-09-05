Police are searching for a man who opened fire on his ex-girlfriend Thursday morning outside a northeast Arlington gas station, wounding her. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Police were called to a shooting outside the Shell station at Texas 360 and Lamar Boulevard/Avenue H where a man reportedly fired as many as a dozen shots at his ex-girlfriend.

The woman was hit in the arm, but is expected to be OK.

Police know the man's name and are looking for him. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

There were no other injuries reported.

