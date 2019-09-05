Man Shoots at Ex-Girlfriend Outside Arlington Gas Station Thursday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shoots at Ex-Girlfriend Outside Arlington Gas Station Thursday Morning

Woman suffers minor injury in shooting, expected to be OK

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Police are searching for a man who opened fire on his ex-girlfriend Thursday morning outside a northeast Arlington gas station, wounding her.

    Police were called to a shooting outside the Shell station at Texas 360 and Lamar Boulevard/Avenue H where a man reportedly fired as many as a dozen shots at his ex-girlfriend.

    The woman was hit in the arm, but is expected to be OK.

    Police know the man's name and are looking for him. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

    There were no other injuries reported.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

