The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating a fire early Thursday morning that left one man so severely burned, he had to be airlifted from the scene. (Published Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019)

That fire broke out at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tuong-Vi Bida billiards room along E. Belknap Street.

Officials said several people were inside the business at the time. Most of them made it out unharmed.

Firefighters found the burned man lying on the floor and began performing CPR on him.

Careflight was quickly called to the scene -- and flew the man to Parkland Hospital in Dallas which has a specialized burn unit. He was transported in critical condition.

Fire investigators are now trying to determine what sparked the fire.

When asked if they believe it was intentionally set, FWFD spokesperson Mike Drivdahl said, "there is reason to believe we need to investigate this", noting that they've brought in more than the typical number of investigators to take a look at this.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock out the fire. They said the building suffered heavy smoke and heat damage.