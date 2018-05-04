A man facing charges, accused of breaking into women's homes and sexually assaulting them, spoke about the allegations against him in a jailhouse interview with NBC 5. (Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017)

A Denton County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for breaking into apartments near the University of North Texas campus and sexually assaulting women last year, prosecutors announced Friday.

Earl Leroy Thompson Jr. was arrested last week after a lengthy investigation into reports by women who said a man assaulted them after forcing his way into their homes last year.



Thompson told NBC 5 in an emotional interview Wednesday that he was glad he was caught and regrets what he did to them. In the interview, Thompson said he committed the sexual assaults because he's addicted to pornography.

Thompson was sentenced on three cases of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault -- which must be served consecutively under Texas law.