Man Sentenced to Life After Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child

A Royce City man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child last month.
On February 28, Ivan Merida, 35, was sentenced by a Collin County Jury for sexually abusing a child for more than a year.
“Collin County children are forever safe from this predator because this brave child found the courage to tell a family member,” said Greg Willis, District Attorney for Collin County.
Once the victim turned 11 years old, she began to harm herself due to the sexual abuse. A family member noticed and asked her about it. She then disclosed the details of that abuse to them.
An investigation was initiated and Merida was found guilty. He is being held in the Collin County Jail with no chance for parole.