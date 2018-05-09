A man claims he was “violently attacked” and called the N-word by white security guards at a strip club in Dallas on Cinco de Mayo.

Jalen Bell posted pictures of himself with a neck brace and other injuries he says he received from security guards at XTC Cabaret on N. Stemmons Freeway.

The club could not be reached for comment.

“They punched, stomped and grabbed my throat with such force I felt my trachea beginning to snap,” Bell wrote on Facebook. “They cracked my ribs and injured my eyes, jaw and back.”

Photo credit: Credit: Lee Merritt, Jalen Bell

Dallas lawyer Lee Merritt is representing Jalen Bell and plans to hold a press conference Wednesday.



Bell’s Facebook post said it happened after Bell accidentally set his drink down in a reserved area of the club and one of the men put a cigarette out in his drink. The man and Bell exchanged words and Bell said he and his friend decided to leave. The group of security guards were waiting at the exit and without provocation, beat them “like animals,” the Facebook post said.

The post continued, “After they were done they just kicked us out and went on with business as usual. I am a U.S. Navy Veteran and I understand sometimes people do terrible things for no reason at all. But we live in a country of laws. These men attacked me and my friend because they could. We were black and vulnerable and they don’t believe that the law will have any consequences for them. This is not ok. Share this and help me demand these men be prosecuted and this club is held accountable.”