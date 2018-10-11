Man Robs Capital One Bank in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Robs Capital One Bank in Dallas

    Dallas police are looking for a man that robbed a Capital One Bank in Dallas in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue, Thursday, October 11, 2018.

    On October 10, the man entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money from the teller. The teller gave the man an unknown amount of money. The suspect fled on foot.

    The man is described as a white male, around 50-years-old, approximately 5'6" to 5' 7", wearing a brown baseball cap, pink polo shirt, khaki shorts and tan utility boots. The handgun is describes as a silver revolver.

    If anyone has any information on the suspect or offense, Dallas police ask they contact the Dallas Field Office of the FBI at 972-559-5000 or the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit Detective Winn at 214-797-0296.

