Man Rescued from 18-Story Tall Crane - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Rescued from 18-Story Tall Crane

By Matt Jackson

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Dallas Firefighters rescued a man from an 18-story tall crane on Tuesday.

    The man was working in the crane, 200 feet in the air, when he was overcome by symptoms of a pre-existing medical condition.The condition left the man unable to exit the crane.

    This all happened at a construction site near the Baylor University Medical Center.

    The DFR Urban Search and Rescue Team were able to reach the man and lower him to the ground in a harness.

    Rescue crews say the man was in stable condition and was evaluated by paramedics once he reached the ground.

