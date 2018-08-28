Man Rescued from 18-Story Tall Crane

Dallas Firefighters rescued a man from an 18-story tall crane on Tuesday. (Published 8 minutes ago)

The man was working in the crane, 200 feet in the air, when he was overcome by symptoms of a pre-existing medical condition.The condition left the man unable to exit the crane.

This all happened at a construction site near the Baylor University Medical Center.

The DFR Urban Search and Rescue Team were able to reach the man and lower him to the ground in a harness.

Rescue crews say the man was in stable condition and was evaluated by paramedics once he reached the ground.