Man Refuses to Exit Home, Points Rifle at McKinney Police, Gets Shot - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Published 29 minutes ago

    A man is hospitalized and recovering from a gunshot wound after pointing a rifle at police early Sunday morning.

    McKinney police said officers were called to a domestic violence call on the 2300 block of North Ridge Road at about 3 a.m. A woman who was inside the home was able to safely exit, but a man inside refused to come out.

    The man then pointed a rifle at officers through a broken window.

    Officers fired, hitting the man in the shoulder.

    The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening and was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

    He is facing additional charges and the investigation is ongoing at this time, police said.

