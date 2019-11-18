A man is hospitalized and recovering from a gunshot wound after pointing a rifle at police early Sunday morning.

McKinney police said officers were called to a domestic violence call on the 2300 block of North Ridge Road at about 3 a.m. A woman who was inside the home was able to safely exit, but a man inside refused to come out.

The man then pointed a rifle at officers through a broken window.

Officers fired, hitting the man in the shoulder.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening and was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

He is facing additional charges and the investigation is ongoing at this time, police said.