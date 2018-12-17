Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4730.

Fort Worth police are looking for a man they say entered a home, knocked an 83-year-old woman from her wheelchair and stole her son's pickup truck.

Investigators shared doorbell video Monday from 6 a.m. Dec. 10 showing a man in blue jeans, two hoodies and bright orange shoes walk up to the front door of a home on the 2900 block of W. 5th Street, look directly into the camera and then nonchalantly open the door and walk inside.

Police said once the man was inside the home he confronted the homeowner's 83-year-old mother as she tried to call 911 for help.

While wrestling with the woman for her phone, she was knocked her out of her wheelchair and onto the ground, police said.

The unidentified man then grabbed the keys to the homeowner's 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, ran from the home and stole the vehicle. Police said the truck had Texas plates, 04W XL9 -- a further description was not provided.

Fort Worth police tweeted a copy of the doorbell video, which can be seen below.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4730.