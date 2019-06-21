Police are searching for suspects after a man pushing an ice cream cart was shot Wednesday afternoon at a Fort Worth apartment complex.
According to investigators, officers were dispatched to the Manitoba Apartments located at 2901 Gunnison Trail for a shooting call.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds. Officers were told by witnesses at the scene that they had seen two males leaving the scene after the shots were heard.
The victim had been pushing an ice cream cart and police believe this was a robbery attempt. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
This investigation is ongoing.