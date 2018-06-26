File photo of an actual Grapevine police vehicle, not the one used by the imposter.

Grapevine police say a man posing as a police officer pulled over a woman and ordered her to pay him $20 to dismiss a phony speeding ticket.

A woman told police she had been pulled over in the 2000 block of Texas 26, near Grapevine Mills, by a man driving a white, unmarked Ford Crown Victoria sedan.

A white man in his 30s with a medium build dressed in a police uniform, with no belt, badge or gun, told her she was going 5 mph over the speed limit and if she gave him a $20 she could get out of the ticket, police said.

Grapevine police issued an alert to surrounding police agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

A detective is working on the case and checking for video in the area of the incident, police said.

Just over a week ago, a woman told Grand Prairie police she was sexually assaulted during a traffic stop by a man posing as a police officer. The woman said she was stopped, escorted to the back of what appeared to be a police vehicle and sexually assaulted. Grand Prairie police are investigating.

Impersonating a police officer is a state felony.