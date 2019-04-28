Edron Slaughter was arrested in Denton County on April 27, 2019.

A man pointed a gun at his estranged girlfriend while she was holding her child and then fled, Denton police say.

Edron Slaughter fled from the Denton police after they received a report of a gun around 9:16 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3500 E. McKinney St.

After a short vehicle chase, Slaughter crashed his truck into a parked car and fled on foot.

Police say once they caught Slaughter, he was resistant and combative and was tased by an officer.

Slaughter, who has a prior criminal record, was charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Evading in a Vehicle, Resisting Transport and Endangering a Child.