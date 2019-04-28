Man Points Gun at Estranged Girlfriend While She Holds Her Child, Police Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Man Points Gun at Estranged Girlfriend While She Holds Her Child, Police Say

By Taylor Boser

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Points Gun at Estranged Girlfriend While She Holds Her Child, Police Say
    Denton Police Department
    Edron Slaughter was arrested in Denton County on April 27, 2019.

    A man pointed a gun at his estranged girlfriend while she was holding her child and then fled, Denton police say.

    Edron Slaughter fled from the Denton police after they received a report of a gun around 9:16 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3500 E. McKinney St.

    After a short vehicle chase, Slaughter crashed his truck into a parked car and fled on foot.

    Police say once they caught Slaughter, he was resistant and combative and was tased by an officer.

    1 Dead Following Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego

    [NATL] 1 Dead Following Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego

    Police have detained a suspect after a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California, left one person dead.

    (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

    Slaughter, who has a prior criminal record, was charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Evading in a Vehicle, Resisting Transport and Endangering a Child.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices