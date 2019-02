The Portuguese Man O' War are back in South Padre Island. They may look like colorful balloons washed up on the shore, but the creatures pack a powerful sting. (Published Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019)

They may look like colorful balloons washed up on the shore, but these creatures pack a powerful sting. They are named after their resemblance to 18th century Portuguese sail ships. They are brought here by wind currents and the tide.

Padre Island National Seashore put out a warning on Facebook for visitors to "watch where you step!"

