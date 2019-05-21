Man Murdered Outside Fort Worth Tire Shop

Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a tire store, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

It happened shortly after noon Tuesday at the Ace Auto Repair and Tire store in the 1300 block of East Berry Street.

Witnesses said someone in a car drove up and opened fire, hitting a man who was standing in the parking lot.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital but he was later pronounced dead.

Police didn’t immediately release any information on a possible suspect or a description of the car.

The victim hasn’t been publicly identified.