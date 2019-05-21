Man Murdered Outside Fort Worth Tire Shop - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Murdered Outside Fort Worth Tire Shop

By Scott Gordon

Published 16 minutes ago

    Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a tire store, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

    Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a tire store.

    It happened shortly after noon Tuesday at the Ace Auto Repair and Tire store in the 1300 block of East Berry Street.

    Witnesses said someone in a car drove up and opened fire, hitting a man who was standing in the parking lot.

    Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital but he was later pronounced dead.

    Police didn’t immediately release any information on a possible suspect or a description of the car.

    The victim hasn’t been publicly identified.

      

