Man Murdered Outside Fort Worth Tire Shop

Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a tire store.
It happened shortly after noon Tuesday at the Ace Auto Repair and Tire store in the 1300 block of East Berry Street.
Witnesses said someone in a car drove up and opened fire, hitting a man who was standing in the parking lot.
Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital but he was later pronounced dead.
Police didn’t immediately release any information on a possible suspect or a description of the car.
The victim hasn’t been publicly identified.