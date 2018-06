The union that represents Arlington firefighters says the department is staffed ‘at a dangerously low level today.’ The fire chief responded by saying, "..the bottom-line is that the citizens and visitors of Arlington are safe, Friday May 19, 2017.

A man is missing at Lake Arlington after he went under water Tuesday and didn't resurface, officials say.

According to the Arlington Fire Department, an adult male was on a fishing boat with several other people and went under water. It was unclear how he ended up in the water.

Arlington fire concluded its search Tuesday night and will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.