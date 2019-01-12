Man Missing Since Friday Diagnosed with Cognitive Impairment - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Missing Since Friday Diagnosed with Cognitive Impairment

Police are asking for the public's help with locating him

By Catherine Park

Published 6 minutes ago

    Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

    Kyle Rosene, 67, was last seen at Buc-ee’s located at 15901 N. Freeway in Fort Worth at around 5:30 p.m.

    Rosene was driving a white, 2010 Mercedes GL350 with the Texas license plate LHF-4634.

    He has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and police believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

    Rosene is described as being a white male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red plaid long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

    If you have any information on Rosene’s whereabouts, contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

