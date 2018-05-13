Man Arrested After Fort Worth Hotel Standoff

Multiple police vehicles were parked outside the Great Western Inn in Fort Worth on Sunday to respond to a disturbance call.

A man who locked himself inside a Fort Worth hotel room with a knife and caused damage to property was arrested Sunday after a multi-hour standoff, police say.

Fort Worth police responded to a disturbance call at 12:51 p.m. Sunday at the Great Western Inn in the 1800 block of E. Lancaster Avenue.

A department incident report indicated that the person in the room was a white man and at one point had a knife in his hand.

An NBC 5 viewer photo revealed at least six police vehicles at the hotel.

The subject was arrested without incident and was taken to a hospital for a mental health assesment, according to police.

