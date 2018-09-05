Man Leaves Woman Severely Hurt After Hit & Run Crash in Haltom City - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Leaves Woman Severely Hurt After Hit & Run Crash in Haltom City

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hit & Run Crash Leaves Woman Critically Hurt in Haltom City

    Police in Haltom City want to find the driver in a hit and run crash that left a woman severely injured early Wednesday morning. (Published 58 minutes ago)

    Police in Haltom City want to find the driver in a hit and run crash that left a woman severely injured early Wednesday morning.

    According to police, a Chevrolet sedan collided with a pickup truck in the 5300 block of Denton Highway in Haltom City. Witnesses told police the sedan had just exited westbound Loop 820 when it smashed into the pickup, which was heading southbound on Denton Highway.

    The woman driving the pickup was ejected on impact, police said, and the man driving the sedan ran away from the scene.

    Police from North Richland Hills, Watauga and Haltom City, joined by a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, couldn't locate the man. He remains at large as of writing.

    Monica Lewinsky Leaves Interview After Question on Clinton

    [NATL] Monica Lewinsky Leaves Interview After Question About Clinton

    Monica Lewinsky walked off the stage during a live, televised interview in Tel Aviv, Israel, after her interviewer asked her about her affair with former President Bill Clinton. Lewinsky later said that the question was “off limits.”

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018)

    Investigators said it appeared the man had injuries to his face and may look disfigured. Police said they were looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

    No further details were released.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices