A man shoots and kills another man who he saw earlier in the night hanging out with his girlfriend, according to police.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on East Berry Street near Village Creek Road.

Police said the gunman shot a man who he saw hanging out with his girlfriend. The victim was shot three times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His identity has not been released at this time. Police have not said if the gunman is in custody.

