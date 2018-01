A 62-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run in southern Dallas after the suspect ran a red light, police said. (Published 6 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Man Killed in Hit-And-Run After Suspect Runs Red Light

UP NEXT

A 62-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run in southern Dallas after the suspect ran a red light, police said.

The suspect was driving northbound in the 4100 block of S. Central Expressway about 9:30 p.m. when the suspect ran a red light at Pine Street and struck the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Shelton Manning was killed in the crash.

The unidentified male suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.