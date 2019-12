A 44-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night in east Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

Officers who responded about 8:45 p.m. to the 2200 block of Gallatin Street, near Cedar Crest Boulevard, found the man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he died.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody.