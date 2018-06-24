Man, 22, Killed in Denton Crash

A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash in Denton early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Malone Street and West University Drive shortly after midnight.

A Toyota SUV pulled into the intersection in front of a Ford car that was travelling west on West University Drive, Denton police said. The SUV had significant damage to the driver's side from the impact.

The 22-year-old driver of the Toyota had to be pulled from the vehicle by Denton Fire and Rescue. He was taken by Careflight to Medical City Denton, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Bourbon Warehouse Collapses

A bourbon warehouse in Kentucky partially collapsed on Friday, potentially damaging around 9,000 barrels of bourbon (Published Saturday, June 23, 2018)

The driver of the Ford did not require medical attention.