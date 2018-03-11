Man Killed in Dallas Hotel Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Dallas Hotel Shooting

Published 4 hours ago

    Metro

    Dallas police are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday at a Dallas hotel.

    Police said they were called just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a shooting at the Best Western at 4150 N. Central Expressway. Officers found one man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue where he was pronounced dead.

    Police said the shooter was invited to the hotel to meet another person, who then became concerned about how the suspect was acting and called friends. The friends arrived and confronted the suspect who then fired several shots, hitting one man in the torso.

    The identity of the person who died has not been released.

