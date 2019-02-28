Man, 70, Killed in Dallas Home, Reward Offered for Info Leading to Arrest - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man, 70, Killed in Dallas Home, Reward Offered for Info Leading to Arrest

Published 39 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    Dallas police are asking for help solving the murder of 70-year-old Juan Hernandez, pictured.

    A reward is being offered for information that helps Dallas police solve a homicide.

    Juan Hernandez, 70, was found dead in his home on Canty Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not reveal how Hernandez died, but said he was a victim of homicidal violence.

    No suspects have been identified.

    Anyone with information on Hernandez's death is asked to contact Detective Walton at 214-671-3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

    Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477 (TIPS), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

