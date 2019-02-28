A reward is being offered for information that helps Dallas police solve a homicide.
Juan Hernandez, 70, was found dead in his home on Canty Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not reveal how Hernandez died, but said he was a victim of homicidal violence.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information on Hernandez's death is asked to contact Detective Walton at 214-671-3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477 (TIPS), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.