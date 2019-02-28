Dallas police are asking for help solving the murder of 70-year-old Juan Hernandez, pictured.

A reward is being offered for information that helps Dallas police solve a homicide.

Juan Hernandez, 70, was found dead in his home on Canty Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not reveal how Hernandez died, but said he was a victim of homicidal violence.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on Hernandez's death is asked to contact Detective Walton at 214-671-3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477 (TIPS), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.