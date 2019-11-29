Man Killed in Arlington Hit-and-Run, Police Say

Arlington police are asking for the public's help in searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left two people dead early Saturday. (Published Sept. 5, 2015)

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in Arlington early Friday morning, police say.

Arlington police said they answered a call in the 3500 block of Division Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle that was driving eastbound on Division Street, police said.

Police said they would contact area businesses to see if any of them had video of the incident.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is was asked to call Arlington police crash investigator Joe Shipp at 817-575-8602. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

The man's identity was not released Friday.