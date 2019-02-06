A man died in what police believe was an accidental shooting in a hotel room in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police said. (Published 17 minutes ago)

A man died in what police believe was an accidental shooting in a hotel room in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded about 8:30 p.m. to the Days Inn at 5370 Blue Mound Road where a man had reportedly been shot in the head, police said. Someone was allegedly playing with a gun in the hotel room and accidentally shot the man in the head, Fort Worth police said at the scene.

Ages of those involved are unknown at this time.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed. No other information was available.