Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Fort Worth Convenience Store Shooting

Published 12 minutes ago

    Officers were called to a robbery at the Save-A-Lot store in the 5500 block of James Avenue at about 10 p.m.

    A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting at a Fort Worth convenience store Thursday night, police say.

    Officers were called to a robbery at Save-A-Lot in the 5500 block of James Avenue at about 10 p.m.

    Initial reports indicated two men were seen driving away from the store after the robbery, leaving two people inside the store with gunshot wounds.

    A man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Raymond Huerta, 26, was found deceased in the store.

    A woman was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

    The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, detectives said.

